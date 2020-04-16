Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great game to kick back and play, but sometimes you may want to speed up some things and there is only one way to do that – time traveling.

For those out of the loop, Animal Crossing uses a real-time system, meaning when it’s 2 o’clock in the afternoon in real life, it’s 2 o’clock in the game. Many things you do in the game, like building bridges and upgrading your house, takes around a day to complete so if you don’t want to wait, the only option is time traveling.

Now, I’m not here to discuss whether that method is cheating or not, I’m simply here to show you how to do it.

How to time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Time-traveling in New Horizons is easy and can be accomplished in only a couple of steps.

From your dashboard, head to System Settings Next, head all the way down to System Click on Date and Time Turn off Synchronize Clock via Internet

Finally, set the time to what you want it to be Load up Animal Crossing and enjoy a new day, week, or month

Now, there are a couple of things to note about time travel. Some events will not be live, as they are pushed through Animal Crossing when they are available, but other events can be enjoyed this way.

Also, if you have turnips, you’re going to want to sell them before you start your time travel adventures. This is because your turnips can die when time-traveling backward in time.

What do you think? Plan on doing some time traveling in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

