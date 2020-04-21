Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting new events, an expanded museum, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has only been out for a month, and we’re already starting to see new content being added into the game. Announced this week, the update (and future content) is sure to appease a wide variety of gamers.

These updates include a museum expansion that includes the addition of artwork, a new shop where you can buy seeds and flower bushes, and Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler, where you can be rare pieces of art and other items.

Nintendo has also revealed more information about future events like Nature Day (4/23 – 5/4), May Day (5/1 – 5/7), Wedding Season (6/1-6/30) and more. Check out the full reveal trailer below.

There is also a new Nook Miles Island coming as part of May Day and it looks to be a maze of sorts with a special prize at the end. Fan-favorite Rover also can be found in the background, but it’s not yet clear what their purpose will be. In the original game, Rover is who you meet on the train and asks you questions that decide your appearance. Maybe Rover will offer new customization items for players.

Overall, this is definitely some exciting news for fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Having more shops and ways to spend Bells is definitely something fans have wanted and an expansion to the museum gives players even more to do when playing the game.

