Animal Crossing is helping me keep my terrible sleep habits in check

There are a lot of things to love about Animal Crossing: New Horizons – the extremely chill gameplay, the overly cute animals, the design aspects for your home and clothing. Even just running around and exploring your own island is calming in a way that is hard to explain. It is an especially welcome reprieve during these confusing and scary times.

One side effect I didn’t expect when starting my journey on Stardew Island (not to be confused with my other love, Stardew Valley) was an improved sleep schedule. But here we are, well-rested and full of life at 4:20 (nice) in the afternoon. Normally, by this time I would be injecting day-old coffee into my veins, searching desperately for just an ounce of energy. But not today. Or yesterday or even the day before yesterday and I have New Horizons to thank for that.

You see, Animal Crossing matches your game time to your real life, so if you normally play the game late at night, you’ll be missing out on certain things, like the local shop being open. Sure, you could technically time travel, but, in this house, we play the game without it. It can be a bit of a bummer, but I’ve gamed the system. I’ve started going to bed at a reasonable hour. Take that, ya bish (time).

That means I can be up in the mornings before starting my working day and enjoy a nice hour or so on my island, in the sunlight and while Nook’s Cranny is open. Because I’m sure as heck not using the drop-off box that takes TWENTY PERCENT of my profits. Nope.

So, alongside a flourishing economy full of fruit trees and adorable animals, I am now also well-rested and ready to deal with whatever BS Kevin throws at me during the day.

