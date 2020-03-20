I’m taking a half day off from work just so I can play Animal Crossing without any interruptions

Hello, friends. I’m sure you are aware that today is the day that Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases for fans around the world. Like many of you, I plan on sinking some serious hours into the title and I’m getting a jump start on that by taking a half-day off from work.

I’ve already got about three hours into the game – Yes, I stayed up until midnight and yes, I played until 3am and yes, I’m hating myself a bit right now – and so far I have literally zero complaints about the experience. The game is beautiful and I am absolutely digging the new Nook Miles system.

Nook Miles can be looked at as an achievement system within the game, but from my early impressions, it is a lot more than that. It also helps give structure to a game that (for the most part) is without one. For gamers that like having objectives laid out for them, it gives you goals to strive for. These goals can range from picking weeds to eating fruit to going on fish catching sprees. Many of the achievements also have multiple levels, adding even more content for completionists.

Then, once you complete these tiers, you are rewarded with Nook Miles that can be used for various things. For example, your first house upgrade costs almost 50,000 bells, but you can also pay for it using Nook Miles. It gives gamers new ways to play and is a welcome addition to the series.

There’s still a lot more to unpack obviously, but I’m sleep-deprived and it’s still too early in the experience to comment on much else. But I can say that it’s good, friends. It’s real good.

Overall, I’m excited to see what Nintendo does with the game. Games have changed quite a bit since the last Animal Crossing released in 2012, but if early impressions are anything to go on, we’re in for one hell of a calming ride.

What do you think? Have you started playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of it so far? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

