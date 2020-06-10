#GameTechie
What games can I crossplay between Xbox and PC?
Thankfully, the list continues to grow.
Ever since Microsoft announced the Play Anywhere initiative where you buy the game once on Xbox One and get a copy of the PC version, console and PC players have been able to play together in harmony.
Well, almost-harmony since there’s always the controller vs mouse/keyboard debate… Anyway, with all that lovely crossplay action, you might be wondering if there are any games that aren’t part of the Play Anywhere library that both Xbox and PC players can enjoy together.
Well, it turns out you’re in luck, as there is a growing list of games that have crossplay servers, and a few of them are even free. That’s right, some of the best crossplay action you can get between Xbox One and PC is free. How’s that for awesome?
So, which games can Xbox and PC owners play together?
There’s no short answer here, but we’ve scoured the internet to find all the games that both Xbox One and PC owners can play together. Of course, with Microsoft’s Play Anywhere program, this list is being added to all the time, so check in every so often for newly released crossplay gems.
- #IDARB
- Aragami
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Bleeding Edge
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Crackdown 3
- Chess Ultra
- Dauntless
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fable Fortune
- Final Fantasy XV
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Full Metal Furies
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
- Halo Wars 2
- Hover
- Killer Instinct
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Next Up Hero
- Overload
- Paladins
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX3
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Realm Royale
- Riptide GP Renegade
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- Sea of Thieves
- Siegecraft Commander
- SMITE
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Spacelords
- State of Decay 2
- Super Dungeon Bros
- Super Mega Baseball 2
- Trailblazers
- Treasure Stack
- Wargroove
- War Thunder
- World War Z
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
There you have it, the list of games you can crossplay between Xbox and PC. Again, make sure to check back here as this library continues to grow!
