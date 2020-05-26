Does the PS4 version of Minecraft have crossplay?

It’s nearly three years since Microsoft merged the codebase of Minecraft into one glorious version running on the Redstone core. That meant that gamers worldwide could play together, whatever system they were playing on. Well, almost every gamer, since the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft still didn’t support crossplay.

Since the last time, we wrote about Minecraft crossplay, Sony has already made some games crossplay, such as Rocket League. Has anything changed for Minecraft in that time?

So, does the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft have crossplay?

Short answer: Yes (finally)

In December of 2019, the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft was updated to Version 1.99, which finally brought full crossplay to the game. You’ll need a few things to get playing with other consoles or PC players though. First, you need an active PlayStation Plus subscription, as with any PlayStation multiplayer game. Then you need a Microsoft account.

Assuming you’re already on Version 1.99 or newer, when you load Minecraft you’ll see the option to sign in with your Microsoft account. Selecting that will show you a link and an eight-digit code. Go to http://aka.ms/remoteconnect on either your computer or mobile device and complete the signing in process.

That’ll link your PlayStation 4 game to your Microsoft account, and enable crossplay with players on Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Xbox. Sweet.

