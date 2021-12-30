Which Nintendo Switch is best for you?

For several years now, Nintendo has been the king of handheld gaming consoles with its Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a versatile console that you can take with you on the go or dock it at your television and game on the big screen.

When the console was originally released back in 2017, there was only one real option to choose from. Your only real choice was the color of the Joy-Cons. The original Switch stood by itself for a while before the company finally began releasing different versions of the console.

The Switch Lite was introduced a couple of years after the original console was released. Then, a couple of years later, Nintendo came out with the improve Nintendo Switch OLED version.

For those individuals looking to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch console, it can be a little difficult to decide which one is best for you. Check out the differences in the consoles below:

Nintendo Switch vs. the OLED Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch OLED model (Image: KnowTechie)

The two versions of the console that are the closest are the original Switch and the OLED version released in 2021. Both of these versions of the console feature a screen with detachable controllers that can be docked for use with a television.

And now for the differences: The OLED version of the Switch features a few upgrades (as well as an upgraded price). First, the dock on the OLED switch features an ethernet port so you can plug in straight to the internet for better download speeds.

But probably the more important difference has to do with the console itself. As the name implies, the OLED version features an upgraded 7″ OLED screen. Compared to the 6.2″ LCD screen on the original version, the OLED option is a pretty decent upgrade.

The OLED version is also fitted with a larger, 64 GB hard drive, compared to the 32 GB drive on the original Switch. While this is definitely an improvement, it’s still not going to be enough to load up a bunch of games. So, you’ll likely have to take advantage of the microSD expansion slot (found on all versions of the Nintendo Switch).

So, looking at the differences in these two versions of the console, there’s obviously going to be a difference in price. The OLED switch retails for $349.99 while the original version still sits at its original price of $299.99.

But what about the Switch Lite?

Image: KnowTechie

And of course, we can’t forget about the Switch Lite. The Lite version of the console was designed as a handheld-only option for gamers that aren’t interested in gaming on their TVs.

The Lite features the smallest screen in the Switch lineup, at just 5.5 inches. It doesn’t come with removable Joy-Con controllers. This means that if the infamous Joy-Con drift happens to you, you’ll need to send the unit in for repair.

The console is essentially the same as the original Switch, except for these minor differences and the inability to play the console on your TV.

The Switch Lite retails for just $199.99, so it is, by far, the most affordable in the Switch lineup. However, it also features the least amount of versatility, so that’s something that you’ll definitely want to consider.

So which Nintendo Switch is best for you?

Short answer: Depends on how you plan to utilize the console

Looking at all of the specifications, the biggest difference in Switch consoles lies between the Lite and the other two versions.

If you are looking for a console that you plan on using strictly for handheld gaming, then the Switch Lite is perfect for you. You won’t be able to use it on your TV, but you’ll be able to save a good amount of money by snagging the Lite.

As for the other two options, it really comes down to preference. I, personally, don’t really think there’s enough of an upgrade between the original Switch and the OLED version to justify the $50 increase in price between the two.

But, if you want that bigger, better screen with a little more storage and the option to hardwire your internet when docked, then the Switch OLED version is the one you’re going to want.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.