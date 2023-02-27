This one-day Woot sale knocks $50 off the OLED Nintendo Switch

If you’re still asking your friend to play their Nintendo Switch, listen, we need to talk. You need to pony up and get your own. Better yet, we’ll make this easier for you with a $50 discount.

Right now, Woot has the Nintendo Switch OLED model at a $50 discount. It’s a refurbished model and factory-reconditioned; Woot backs them up with an additional 90-day warranty.

One-Day Only: $50 off Nintendo Switch OLED (Refurbished) 4.5 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Woot:

Each product comes backed by an assigned manufacturer warranty OR our very own (90 Day) Woot Warranty. It’s as close to new as you can get without technically being “new.”

Yea, it’s used, but if you’re used to playing someone else’s Switch anyways, so what’s the big deal?

This newly updated Switch contains a couple of nice upgrades. Namely, the new, slightly larger 7″ 720p OLED screen.

The OLED model also contains a storage upgrade, with 64 GB of internal storage (double the 32 GB found in the original console), as well as a new dock with an integrated ethernet port.

Another notable feature is the improved kickstand and TV docking station. The original Switch has a pretty flimsy kickstand, so it’s susceptible to breaking easily.

If this all sounds good to you, head on over to Woot as soon as you can and pick one up for $50 off. If you don’t, someone else will. These will sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance.

One-Day Only: $50 off Nintendo Switch OLED (Refurbished) 4.5 Today only, Woot has the Nintendo Switch OLED model at a $50 discount. It's a refurbished model and factory-reconditioned; Woot backs them up with an additional 90-day warranty. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.