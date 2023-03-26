This Marshall speaker absolutely rocks, and it’s now down to $250

I once stayed at a hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and noticed that my room had this Marshal Bluetooth speaker.

After a two-minute session with it, I was blown by how well it sounded. Long story short, I ended up buying one the next day.

You have to hear it to believe it, but Amazon has it on sale at a 34% discount if you want to try it. That knocks the price from its usual $379 to just $249.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 4.5 $379.99 $249.99 The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker combines vintage style with modern technology, delivering powerful 80W sound through its two tweeters and subwoofer. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This speaker packs a punch with 80W output, two tweeters, and a subwoofer. And with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you can easily connect your phone or other devices to stream your favorite tunes in high quality.

Plus, you can customize the sound using the Marshall Bluetooth app to fine-tune the audio to your preference.

The Marshall Stanmore II isn’t just about sound quality – it’s also a stylish addition to any room. Its classic design is reminiscent of Marshall’s iconic guitar amps, with gold accents and a textured vinyl covering.

And with easy-to-use knobs and buttons for adjusting volume and tone, you’ll feel like a true rockstar as you blast your music.

So if you’re in the market for a powerful and stylish Bluetooth speaker, the Marshall Stanmore II is worth checking out. And with that 34% discount, getting it at $249 vs. the usual $379 makes it even sweeter.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 4.5 $379.99 $249.99 The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker combines vintage style with modern technology, delivering powerful 80W sound through its two tweeters and subwoofer. What We Like: High-quality sound output with deep bass and clear treble

Ability to customize sound using the Marshall app

Stylish and unique design that stands out

Multiple connectivity options, such as Bluetooth, AUX, and RCA inputs Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.