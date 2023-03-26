Deals
This Marshall speaker absolutely rocks, and it’s now down to $250
If you’re in the market for a powerful and stylish Bluetooth speaker, the Marshall Stanmore II is worth checking out.
I once stayed at a hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and noticed that my room had this Marshal Bluetooth speaker.
After a two-minute session with it, I was blown by how well it sounded. Long story short, I ended up buying one the next day.
You have to hear it to believe it, but Amazon has it on sale at a 34% discount if you want to try it. That knocks the price from its usual $379 to just $249.
The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker combines vintage style with modern technology, delivering powerful 80W sound through its two tweeters and subwoofer.
This speaker packs a punch with 80W output, two tweeters, and a subwoofer. And with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you can easily connect your phone or other devices to stream your favorite tunes in high quality.
Plus, you can customize the sound using the Marshall Bluetooth app to fine-tune the audio to your preference.
The Marshall Stanmore II isn’t just about sound quality – it’s also a stylish addition to any room. Its classic design is reminiscent of Marshall’s iconic guitar amps, with gold accents and a textured vinyl covering.
And with easy-to-use knobs and buttons for adjusting volume and tone, you’ll feel like a true rockstar as you blast your music.
So if you’re in the market for a powerful and stylish Bluetooth speaker, the Marshall Stanmore II is worth checking out. And with that 34% discount, getting it at $249 vs. the usual $379 makes it even sweeter.
The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker combines vintage style with modern technology, delivering powerful 80W sound through its two tweeters and subwoofer.
- High-quality sound output with deep bass and clear treble
- Ability to customize sound using the Marshall app
- Stylish and unique design that stands out
- Multiple connectivity options, such as Bluetooth, AUX, and RCA inputs
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Save up to $800 on a Samsung Frame TV
- Samsung’s Freestyle portable projector is $100 off right now
- Samsung’s best SSDs have never been this cheaper
- Google Pixel 6a falls to all-time low, now $249 at Best Buy
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.