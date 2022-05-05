Marshall is releasing some tiny Bluetooth speakers

Marshall just added two new Bluetooth speakers to its lineup. The Emberton II is the second version of the popular portable speaker, with a couple of new tricks. Then there’s the Willen, which is ultra-compact and fits anywhere.

The biggest feature here is that both new speakers work with the Marshall Bluetooth app. That means you can tweak the sound to your liking, and easily get things like firmware updates.

You also get a new feature, Stack Mode, which lets you link multiple speakers together for a more full-bodied sound.

Both speakers are IP67 rated for both water and dustproofing. They also look unmistakably Marshall, with design cues taken from their infamous Stacks.

The Emberton II (Image: Marshall)

The Willen gets you 15 hours of playback, and you can use it as a speakerphone when connected to your phone via Bluetooth 5.1. The Emberton II gives you over 30 hours of playback, but there’s no microphone here so it’s strictly for playback.

The Willen uses one 2″ 10W full-range driver and two passive radiators to generate a full sound. The Emberton II uses two of the same 2″ 10W full-range drivers, and two passive radiators. They should sound similar to Marshall’s bigger speakers, which are warm-sounding with hefty bass.

You can pre-order the new Marshall speakers today. The Marshall Willen costs $119.99 and will ship on June 2. The Marshall Emberton II costs $169.99 and ships on May 10.

