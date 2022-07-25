Muzen Audio’s retro-inspired speakers guarantee to impress

Regardless of how or where you want to listen to music, there are probably multiple Bluetooth speakers that are perfect for you. For those of you looking for an ultra-portable option with a little extra style, the Muzen Audio Wild series looks great.

The Wild series from Muzen Audio offers super portable speakers with impressive sound for their size. They’re incredibly small, fitting inside the palm of your hands, but offer loud and clear sound for your on-the-go adventures.

The Muzen Wild series consists of a couple of different styles of Bluetooth speakers. First, the Muzen Wild Go is available in a couple of different color options for $89.99.

You can get it in either Deep Sea Blue or Gravel White. It features a sort of chaotic design, with features and colors that draw your attention.

Image: Muzen Audio

There are thumb dials and knobs for changing volume and skipping songs. The Wild Go also includes an integrated clip to hook the Bluetooth speaker onto your clothes or bag and bring it with you hands-free.

Additionally, with up to 8 hours of playback at medium volume, you can jam for hours uninterrupted.

The Wild Mini takes the same concept but makes it more rugged

Image: Muzen Audio

Also included in the Wild series is the Wild Mini. The Wild Mini comes with a more rugged design, outfitted with more aggressive nobs and clips. It features IPX5 waterproof capabilities, so it stays protected from potential water splashes.

The Wild Mini option also includes an embedded flashlight with three different modes for a little extra utility out of your Bluetooth speaker.

It’s a great, portable option for the outdoorsy type who likes to enjoy an outdoor adventure with a little extra technology at hand.

The Wild Mini is available in three different colors – green, gray, and yellow. It’s available for $109.99 on Muzen Audio’s website.

A good, portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have for the adventurers and explorers wanting to take their playlists on the go. Head to Muzen’s website to check out the Wild series speakers.

