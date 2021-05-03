This flashlight can also jumpstart almost any car

Ever despair about the amount of very necessary junk that you have to keep in the trunk of your car? I mean there are jumpstarts, flashlights, tools, and more. Scosche is here to help, with their new $100 PBJF600 jumpstarter that’s built into a flashlight.

The 600 Amp lithium-ion battery can jump your car, your trucks, your boats, your ATV, or SUV, up to 5 liter V8’s! You can even jump 2-liter diesel engines, which are notoriously hard to get enough power into.

The battery can hold a charge for six months so you don’t have to worry about it being ready when you need it, and it can even charge your smartphone.

No more worrying about having a dead battery in the dead of night. No more worrying about your phone battery dying while you wait for a tow. If you need one, that is, because this baby can jumpstart almost anything with ease.

It’s even got a six-point protection system so all you have to worry about is putting the correct color onto the correct terminals of your battery.

It’s available now at a $99.99 MSRP and comes pre-charged so you don’t even need to worry about that first charge. It could literally be a lifesaver, so think about adding one to your vehicle’s emergency kit this spring.

