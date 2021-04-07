This portable jump starter is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made in my life

Portable jump starters for cars and trucks are an absolute godsend. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve used them to bring a dead car’s battery back to life. And they’re so much better than asking someone to borrow their jumper cables and car to give you a jump.

A few weeks back, I got to use this Tacklife 800A option. I have an old 2005 Nissan Maximum that’s been setting in my driveway for the past few months. My wife and I have another car that we use as our primary vehicle, so we use the Maxima as a backup if needed.

We don’t really use the car as much, so I ended up donating it to a local kids charity in my area. But before I could hand it off to the charity, I had to get it ready for pickup. In other words, I had to start the car and make it look somewhat presentable.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Now, I’ve used many other portable jump starters with this car in the past. Remember, this car sits for like three months at a time, so I have to jumpstart it anytime I need to start it. And all the times I’ve used other portable jump starters, it takes a few tries for the engine to turn over. Naturally, I thought this would be the same case for this Tacklife option.

I was completely wrong. After hooking up the jumper cable clamps to my car’s battery and initiating the power sequence, I rushed to the driver’s seat of the car and turned the key to start the engine. Boom, the engine started without any hesitation. I was completely shocked; I totally wasn’t expecting this. This thing was able to do something all these other jump starters couldn’t – start the car’s engine on one try.

So yea, if you need a really good jump starter, this is it. On top of that, this thing doubles as a giant portable battery pack. Meaning, you can use it for other things than jumpstarting your car. Use it as a phone charger, charge your electronic devices, or even use it as a flashlight. There’s even a built-in compass.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

For specs, it’s 800 amps peak current, and it can jumpstart cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks. On a full charge, you can jumpstart a car roughly 30 times, claims Tacklife. On the battery side, you get a 180000mAh battery capacity. Generally, these are all impressive specs for a portable jump starter.

The TACKLIFE T8 800A Peak 18000mAh Lithium Car Jump Starter runs for $80 and can be purchased directly on Amazon. Personally, I think it’s worth every penny. If you’re someone who constantly finds themselves having to jumpstart a car, drop the cables, do yourself a favor, and look into something like this.

