Some Nissan owners can now talk to their car using Amazon’s Alexa

Nissan is adding some new features to some of its vehicles, including the ability to control them via Alexa. Now, some Nissan owners can lock, unlock, and start their vehicles with the help of their favorite virtual home assistant.

For example, users can say things such as “Alexa, start my car” or “Alexa, lock my car.” From the look of the things, you can add as many Nissan vehicles as you like as no indication or pointer suggests there is a limit in that regard.

It is also possible to give a name to your car, which could be especially helpful for people that own multiple Nissans. For instance, you can give commands such as “Alexa, start Ogi,” or “Alexa, lock Mike’s car.”

However, this feature is not available to all Nissan vehicles. This feature is available to vehicles equipped with NissanConnect Services.

The list of Nissan vehicles compatible with this new feature includes:

2016 and newer Altima

2017 and newer GT-R

2018 and newer Armada

2017.5 and newer Murano

2016 and newer Maxima

2016 and newer Rogue 2017 and newer Pathfinder

2016 and newer Sentra (excluding 2019 and 2020)

2017 and newer TITAN

2017 and newer Rogue Sport

2016 and newer TITAN XD

If your Nissan qualifies, then you can access the Alexa feature by updating your NissanConnect Services skill.

This new advancement in auto connectivity has been achieved by Amazon and Nissan working together. A big part of it is because of Amazon’s Alexa Connected Vehicle Skills API and the way it was connected with Nissan’s NissanConnect Services.

According to sources, there are even more features in the making, and soon there will be a lot more commands available. Amazon didn’t reveal whether they plan to work with other carmakers beyond Nissan or more details about their plans on car connectivity.

