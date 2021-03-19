Amazon will soon be your home for NFL Thursday Night Football

According to an announcement from the NFL, Amazon has signed a deal that gives the company exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football games until 2033. The company will have complete control over the broadcasting of regular-season games on Thursday nights starting in 2023, but it will not get any playoff games or Super Bowls.

Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios said in a press release on Thursday,

“NFL games are the most-watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video. NFL fans from across the country will enjoy a premium viewing experience with Thursday Night Football, as well as access to a broad selection of content including award-winning Amazon Originals available on Prime Video.”

Amazon is not the only company looking to bring football to the streaming world. Disney obtained rights for one International Series game per year on its ESPN+ streaming platform, as well as some sort of programming on FOX’s streaming service Tubi. NBC plans on streaming all of its available games on Peacock, and CBS is looking to do the same on Paramount+.

Bringing football to the digital world seems like a perfect move, and Amazon may be one of the best options available. As stated above, having access to Amazon Prime offers a lot of services, and adding NFL games will help boost the service.

With more and more people cutting TV cords in favor of streaming options, it is the most logical move for the NFL. It will be interesting to see how Amazon handles sports broadcasting on its platform, especially considering some Twitch streamers, like TimTheTatman, have had the ability to stream some Thursday Night Football games in the past.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: