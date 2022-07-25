NFL Plus lets you stream live football games but there’s a catch

The NFL has launched its own streaming service to keep up with all of your football games. The service is called NFL Plus, but, surprisingly, it’s only available on mobile devices like smartphones or tablets.

The new streaming service is available through the NFL App and replaces NFL Game Pass.

The NFL first officially revealed NFL Plus early this month after a couple of months of rumors about the service. The service has now launched, offering two tiers of subscriptions from $4.99 per month up to $9.99 per month.

The first tier, simply called NFL Plus, will give subscribers access to local or nationally broadcast games during the regular season and playoffs, including the Superbowl. This tier also offers live game audio, preseason games, and official NFL on-demand programming.

NFL Plus Premium gives you all those same benefits plus a few extras. This tier also gives you access to ad-free game replays, condensed games, and access to Coaches Film.

Screenshot: NFL.com

An NFL Plus membership starts at $4.99 per month or $39.99 for a full year. And the Premium tier brings the price up to $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

This will be a nice new service for NFL fans who like to watch their games on the go. It’s another step from the NFL to bring professional football to a more digital audience. But it’s strange that the app won’t be available to watch on TV.

The NFL works with several companies to broadcast games across the country, and it could be that these agreements stop the NFL from offering a TV streaming service in-house.

Of course, you can cast content from your smartphone to most smart TVs nowadays, so there could be a workaround for this limitation. Chances are, however, that this is a known workaround, and it likely won’t work on the NFL Plus app.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: