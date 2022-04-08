21 MLB games will only stream on Prime Video in 2022

Amazon began its venture into the world of Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2019 when it bought out a majority of the Yankees Entertainment Sports Network (YES). Now, the platform will exclusively stream 21 Yankees games to Amazon Prime members in-market.

The announcement came via a New York Post article late last month. The specific 21 Yankees games will be available only to in-market Prime members on Prime Video throughout the 2022 MLB season.

That includes subscribers in New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that MLB games have been available on Amazon Prime. The company began streaming Yankees games on its platform back in 2019 when it bought the YES network.

However, this will be the first time that Amazon Prime will be exclusively airing Yankees games. The 21 games that stream on the service, starting April 22 with a game between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, will not be available to watch anywhere other than Amazon Prime.

But Amazon isn’t the only streaming platform to start buying up rights for MLB games. Peacock recently struck a deal to air 18 Sunday morning games exclusively on its platform. And Apple TV+ has its own deal for some Friday night games.

It’s not too surprising to see the MLB starting to shift to streaming platforms like Amazon Prime. What is interesting about the Amazon/MLB deal is the region lock.

Locking certain games to specific regions is something that is common among networks. Local channels, like ABC or FOX, show games based on their location. But I wouldn’t have expected Amazon to do the same.

This leads me to believe that Amazon isn’t stopping with Yankees games. I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear about more deals like this between Amazon Prime and other MLB teams in the near future.

