Amazon Music is getting a price hike for Prime members

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, the company gives you a discount on your Amazon Music subscription. But that discount is about to lose some of its appeal, as Amazon has announced its plans to raise the prices on some of its Amazon Music plans.

In a recently updated FAQ, the company revealed that its new prices would go into effect starting May 5. A couple of the different plans offered will go up by one dollar per month.

First, the cheaper Amazon Single-Device Plan is going from $3.99 per month up to $4.99 per month. The Single-Device Plan gives you access to the full Amazon Music library, but you can only listen on a single Fire TV or Echo device.

The Unlimited Individual Plan is also going up from $7.99 to $8.99 per month for Amazon Prime subscribers. Before the change, Amazon Prime would get you a $2 discount on your Amazon Music subscription.

But now, the new discount is only $1. The regular Unlimited Individual Plan is $9.99 per month and its price will not be increased as part of this recent Amazon Music change. So Prime members’ discounts just got a little bit worse.

This increase comes on the heels of the recent price hike for Amazon Prime. The extremely popular service just went up from $119 to $139 annually. The monthly cost for Amazon Prime increased $2 from $12.99 to $14.99.

Hopefully, these are the last price increases that Amazon plans on implementing for a while. If Amazon Music gets any more expensive, there won’t be much reason to choose it over a more popular option, like Apple Music or Spotify.

