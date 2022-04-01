Instagram’s new DM features include polls and music clips

Instagram just announced a major revamp of its messaging feature on the platform. The recent update adds more than half a dozen new features for you and your friends to enjoy when messaging each other.

Just a couple of days after Meta introduced a couple of new features for Messenger, the company is starting to roll out another group of features on Instagram.

As the company promised near the end of last year, messaging seems to be a big focus for the platform this year.

Included in the new messaging features on Instagram is a new music-sharing option. The social platform currently has integrations with Apple Music and Amazon Music, with Spotify coming soon.

Image: KnowTechie

These integrations let users share clips of songs with friends who can then discover the song directly from the message.

You can also create polls to help make decisions in group chats. A new reply feature lets you reply to a message while browsing your Instagram Feed without interruption.

Image: KnowTechie

Additionally, the platform added the “@silent” shortcut so you can send messages without notifications. This feature also recently came to Messenger.

Instagram’s new sharing feature lets you hold the share button on a post to share it through a message. And finally, there’s a new low-fi theme for messages so you can make your chats feel more chill and personal.

These features rolled out today to Instagram users in “select countries,” though the platform does plan to expand the features globally.

If you don’t see these features quite yet, give it a couple of days. Platforms tend to roll new features like this out gradually to make for as smooth a transition as possible.

