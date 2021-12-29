Instagram boss says the app is doubling down on video in 2022

Instagram head Adam Mosseri took to Twitter earlier this week to discuss how the platform has changed and evolved during 2021. Key to his address was the success of video on Instagram, and Mosseri said that the platform will be “doubling down” on video throughout 2022.

Mosseri discussed the various focuses that the platform will have during next year. “We are no longer just a photo-sharing app,” he said.

With the success of Instagram Reels, it seems pretty obvious that the platform is going to continue to focus on the development of video on Instagram. Mosseri says Instagram will “consolidate all of our video formats around reels, and continue to grow that product.”

2022 Priorities 📝



This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities.



Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

And with that continued focus on video, Mosseri says that Instagram is going to add new ways for creators to monetize their brand on the platform. “One of the most important things that we can do is help [creators] make a living on our platform,” he says.

Mosseri also spoke about the expansion of messaging on Instagram, as it is “the primary way that people connect online.”

Mosseri’s end-of-year address on Twitter was filled with buzz words and promises of greener pastures, but there really wasn’t a lot said. The video was pretty vague and full of promise, as things like this tend to be.

But we did, at least, get a brief glance at the types of things that we can expect from Instagram in 2022. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly how the platform evolves over the next 12 months.

