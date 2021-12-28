Signal founder reveals Telegram’s failure as an encrypted messenger in an explosive Twitter thread

The encrypted messenger wars are heating up. In a revealing Twitter thread posted last week, Moxie Marlinspike, the founder of the Signal messaging app, went on a tirade that basically calls Telegram the worst choice when it comes to encrypted messengers.

That’s a pretty bold statement to call out a competitor like that publically. What does he know that we don’t? Well, a lot. Thankfully he breaks it down below.

The gist of the Twitter thread boils down to this. Marlinspike doesn’t appreciate it when the media lumps Signal in the same conversation as Telegram and claims the app isn’t truly encrypted, as the app leads us to believe.

Marlinspike explains it better than I ever could, so let’s just take a look at the thread and see what he has to say about all of this:

Telegram stores all your contacts, groups, media, and every message you've ever sent or received in plaintext on their servers. The app on your phone is just a "view" onto their servers, where the data actually lives.



Almost everything you see in the app, Telegram also sees



2/ — Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) December 23, 2021

The confusion is that Telegram does allow you to create very limited "secret chats" (no groups, synchronous, no sync) that nominally do use e2ee, even if the security of the e2ee protocol they use is dubious.



There's no e2ee by default, but they talk about it like there is



4/ — Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) December 23, 2021

Some may feel okay letting Telegram have access to all of their data, msgs, images, contacts, groups, etc. because they "trust Telegram."



However, the point of an "encrypted messenger" should be that you don't have to trust anyone other than the ppl you're communicating with



6/ — Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) December 23, 2021

Privacy tech is really about making the tech consistent with the UI. But if Telegram's UI were consistent with the way the tech worked, every chat would be a group chat with everyone that works at Telegram + everyone that hacks Telegram + every gov that accesses Telegram, etc



8/ — Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) December 23, 2021

For the folks writing about this space, my request is that when you write "encrypted messenger," it should at *minimum* mean an app where all messages are e2ee by default. Telegram and FB Messenger are built exactly the same way. Neither are "encrypted messengers."



9/ — Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) December 23, 2021

Marlinspike’s beef with Telegram lies mainly in how the media covers them. The company markets its app like any other app out there to sign up new users. But is Marlinspike’s claims about Telegram’s encryption valid?

As one Twitter user notes in reply to Marlinspike, “Before ranting on the competition instead of actually improving your stagnant product, you should probably give the full story,” Twitter user @AllStars101X writes in a tweet. “Although telegram doesn’t have complete e2e, it does have some level of client-server encryption (enough to prevent major exploration of data).”

Marlinspike’s Twitter thread certainly ruffled some feathers. One Twitter user replied to Marlinspike, “Make Signal better instead of attacking the competitors. Lame.” Others shared the same sentiment in the list of replies to the Twitter thread.

The thread goes on and on, and so do the replies to the original thread. Finally, in response to a reply in how Signal could improve its app vs. bashing its competitors, in closing, Marlinespike offered this response:

“Plenty of people use and love Signal, and there’s a great team working hard every day to make it better. This thread is not about Signal or what people “should” value or use. It’s about calling something that doesn’t provide encrypted communication an “encrypted messenger.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: