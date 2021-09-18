How to send uncompressed photos and videos in Telegram

Telegram, like many other similar services, automatically compresses photos and videos that you share. This is done to reduce their size and make them easier to send.

However, the compression process also reduces the clarity of the content, so a lot of details become difficult to see.

Luckily, sending uncompressed content over Telegram is easier than it seems. Here’s how you can share crisp and clear photos and videos:

How to send high-resolution images and videos on Telegram

The Telegram Mobile App automatically compresses content when you send it, but there is a way to work around this.

Open the chat screen with the person that you want to send content to Tap the Attachment button that’s next to the message input box Select the File option When presented with the choice, select Gallery Choose the content that you want to send and tap the Send button

As an alternative, you can also use the following steps:

Open the chat screen Tap the Attachment symbol Tap the three-dot menu symbol Select Send without compression and repeat steps 4 and 5 from above

Sending uncompressed media files by using the desktop Telegram app

In some cases, you may find it easier to send photos and videos using the desktop version of Telegram. Here are the steps that you need to follow. Keep in mind that you can use the desktop app, as well as the web-based version of the app. The steps are the same:

Open Telegram Open a chat screen with the person that you want to send the content Click on the Attachment symbol Select the content that you want to send and hit Open When the popup list appears, disable Compress images and click on Send

You can send videos by following the same steps, but you won’t be presented with the “Compress images” option. Telegram never compresses video content, so the quality of the clips that you share will not be altered.

Sending media content using Telegram is often the best way to share images and videos. The ability to maintain their quality often makes it a great choice even for professional designers and photographers.

Pay attention to file size limits

These methods and the reliability of the app make Telegram the best choice for sending media content, but the system still has limits. You can only use Telegram to send files that are up to 2 GB in size. This limit is considerably higher than that of other platforms, but you should still take it into consideration.

As an added bonus, you have access to limitless cloud storage. All the files that you share will be stored in case you lose your phone and need to redownload them.

Telegram offers a free way to share and store images and video content. The app can be used on Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS devices. The high compatibility of the app can even make it a reliable and quick way to send content between your devices or to back up important photos and videos.

