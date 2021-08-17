How to make all Signal messages disappear after a certain amount of time

As privacy concerns continue to grow for users who spend a lot of time online, many apps are beginning to make substantial improvements to their security. Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal have been touted for their security, with end-to-end encryption, as well as other great security measures.

One of the ways these apps have boosted user privacy is with disappearing messages. WhatsApp recently added disappearing messages, and Signal has had them for a while.

For Signal users, there has always been the ability to send individual messages that disappear after a certain amount of time. Now, the company has introduced a setting that makes all of your messages disappear automatically. Here’s how you can set it up.

How to set a disappearing timer on all of your Signal messages

Previously, to use Signal’s disappearing messages timer, you would have to set up the timer in each chat individually. Now, you can make it so all of your messages disappear after a certain amount of time by default. Here’s how you do it:

Select Settings by tapping the profile icon at the top of your screen Select Privacy Find the Disappearing Messages section and select Default Timer for New Chats Choose a time or create your own time period

Once you’ve completed all of these steps, every new Signal message you send will disappear after the time period that you specify. Now you won’t have to worry about setting disappearing messages in every chat you are in. Just set up the default timer, and you are good to go.

