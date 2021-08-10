How to change your account name on EA/Origin

All gamers know that your gamertag, or in-game name, is one of the most important aspects of your gaming persona, both online and at home with your friends. Various game platforms, like Steam and Origin, have players set up their own account names to feel unique when gaming on the platform.

I’ve, personally, had the same gamertag since I was about 10 years old, and sometimes I hate seeing it (if you see AllistorNesbitt out there whiffing shots in Rocket League, I promise it’s not me). You may get tired of having the same account name for long periods of time, so you might want to switch it up every once in a while.

Fortunately, most gaming platforms understand this, and they’ll let you switch up your account name. Today, we’re going to take a look at how to change your Origin account name.

How to change your EA/Origin account name

EA is a giant game publisher, and Origin is the platform that the publisher uses to distribute its games. Whether playing EA games on PC or console, you may be required to create an EA account that has its own, unique name.

Here’s how you can change your account name on Origin: Head to Origin.com and sign in to your account Hover over your name in the bottom left and choose EA Account and Billing Click Edit next to Basic Information in the About Me tab Verify your identity via email Enter your new Account Name and click Save

And there you go. That’s all you need to do to change your Origin account name. Now you can update your Origin profile to get rid of that way-outdated account name that you’ve been using for way too long. I’m not projecting, I promise.

