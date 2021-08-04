The iPhone is a fantastic little device that has a ton of functionality. But what do you do with it when you want to sell it to a friend or just need to erase everything on it for a fresh start?

That’s where a factory reset comes into play. If you want to completely reset your iPhone, but don’t know how to do it, we’ll guide you through the process.

Just make sure that you have saved anything you wish to keep somewhere else, or if you create a backup, make sure you know how to access that information in the future.

Once you are confident you are ready for a factory reset, follow along below.

How to factory reset your iPhone

If you are ready to make the jump and factory reset your iPhone, just know it will take a couple of steps and you’ll need to know information like your passcode and iCloud password.

You’ll first need to turn off the Find My app Head to the Settings app Press your name -> Find My -> Turn off Find My Then, head back to Settings Press your name again Scroll to the bottom and Sign Out Again, go back to Settings and press General Scroll to the bottom in General and press Reset Select Erase All Content and Settings

As a reminder, only do this if you truly want to reset your phone to factory settings. Once this process is complete, it will be like having a completely new iPhone.

