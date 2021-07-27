Taking screenshots of your phone’s screen comes in handy all the time, whether that’s to share content to your social feeds or just to save something for later that you might want to remember.

The thing is, Apple has changed the button layout on its iPhone range a couple of times, so you might not remember what the button combination is.

Or maybe you’re a new iPhone owner, and the button combinations you were used to on Android don’t work anymore. Whatever the reason, we’ll show you how to take screenshots on your iPhone, whether you need them to upload to Instagram, or to just help a friend by showing them where a setting is.

Here’s how to take a screenshot on your iPhone

Okay, to take a screenshot, it depends on which iPhone model you have. If your iPhone has a Home button Press the home button and the sleep/wake button at the same time You only need to press them for a split second. If you’ve timed it correctly, you’ll hear the camera shutter sound and a thumbnail of the screenshot will float to the bottom left corner of your screen. You can either tap on the thumbnail to edit it or keep taking screenshots (the floating thumbnail won’t show up in screenshots) If your iPhone has Face ID Press volume-up and the sleep/wake button at the same time Again, it’s a very brief press of both. If you press too long, your iPhone will ask if you want to turn it off or activate the Emergency SOS feature that calls for help. You’ll see the screen flash, and get a floating thumbnail at the bottom left of the screen. Again, you can keep taking screenshots, or tap on the thumbnail to edit it. If you hate pressing buttons Maybe you don’t want to press two buttons, or maybe your physical range of motion is limited. Get Siri to listen by either holding the Side button or Home button, then say Hey Siri, take a screenshot You’ll get the same floating thumbnail in the bottom-left corner, which you can tap to edit or keep on taking screenshots

Oh, and you can also set Back-tap to take a screenshot if your iPhone has iOS 14 or newer. Now you know how to take a screenshot on any iPhone, and a few ways that don’t require timing button presses. Enjoy your newfound power!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: