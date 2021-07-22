How to lock your Chrome incognito tabs behind Face ID on iPhone

If you prefer to use Chrome on your iPhone, Google just updated it with a sweet feature that keeps your Incognito tabs locked away from prying eyes. Once enabled, anyone who wants to view your Incognito tabs will need to unlock them with either Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode. Sweet.

Now the web pages you visit while in Incognito are doubly protected, first from not showing up in your browsing history, and now from another layer of security.

That’s pretty cool, as it means you can leave your Incognito tabs open, even if you know you’re going to be away from your device.

Here’s how to lock your iOS Chrome Incognito tabs away from prying eyes

Okay, so you need a few things first – an iPhone and Chrome 92 installed from the App Store. Once you have that prepared, follow along with the steps below. Open the Chrome app Go to Settings by tapping the three-dot icon at the bottom-right Scroll down to Privacy and tap on it Tap on Lock Incognito tabs when you close Chrome

That’s it, now you’ll need to use Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode to unlock whatever you’ve got in your Chrome Incognito tabs.

If you can’t see the option yet (as we couldn’t), Macrumors says it’s rolling out now so you probably don’t have long to wait.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: