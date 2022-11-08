Signal adds Stories to its app

Signal, the end-to-end encrypted messaging app for iOS and Android, has become the latest platform to roll out a Stories feature to its users.

Signal Stories works similarly to how Stories work on other social platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram. They allow users to create and share images, videos, and texts that disappear after 24 hours.

The company started testing its new Stories feature in beta with select users a few weeks ago. Now, the feature is finally rolling out to all users on both iOS and Android.

Keeping in the theme of the Signal app, all your Stories are end-to-end encrypted up until they are deleted. You can also specify exactly who can see your Stories in the settings from within the app.

In the settings, you can share your Stories with anyone in your contact list, anyone you’ve messaged on Signal before, or anyone from whom you have accepted a message request.

The app also allows you to hide your Story from specific people manually. You can even share your stories with group chats that you are a part of.

Signal named Stories as “one of the most common feature requests” from its users in a blog post. It may seem strange that a messaging app like Signal would add Stories, but the people want what they want.

Plus, Facebook brought Stories to Messenger before it was even on the main Facebook app. So the precedent was already there.

Stories started rolling out to all Signal users earlier this week. If you don’t see the feature quite yet, don’t panic.

These kinds of features tend to roll out over a period of time. And make sure you update your app to the latest version to ensure you see the feature.

