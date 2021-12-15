Instagram broke the 2 billion user mark despite a year full of controversy

Instagram has had a tough year, but the platform has seemingly persevered through it all to reach an impressive milestone. Sources say that the company has just reached two billion monthly active users, a feat that only a handful of platforms have achieved before.

According to a report from CNBC, Instagram reached the two billion mark around the same time that its leader, Adam Mosseri, sat down to testify before Congress. The publication says “sources familiar with the situation” let CNBC know about the milestone.

It makes sense that Instagram hasn’t made any announcement itself about reaching the two billion user mark. The company rarely divulges user information, and it’s probably not the best time to start bragging about user numbers in the midst of the congressional hearing.

In fact, the sources told CNBC that Instagram actually reached the mark about a week before Facebook changed its name to Meta.

Mosseri’s recent testimony in front of Congress is just the latest development in a year full of controversy for Instagram. The platform began coming under fire several months ago after the famed “Facebook Papers” revealed that Instagram was aware that it had a negative impact on young people’s self-image.

This eventually led to the platform scrapping its “Instagram for kids” idea. The company received tons of negative feedback and eventually halted its development indefinitely.

Despite these troubles, it looks like Instagram was up for the challenge. Even with more competition, like TikTok, rising to popularity among young people, Instagram has maintained its user base and even expanded its popularity. It will be interesting to see how the platform continues to grow and evolve alongside its stiff competition.

