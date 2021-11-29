Jack Dorsey is stepping down as Twitter’s CEO – here’s what Twitter has to say about it

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of the blue bird website, Twitter, is apparently stepping down, as reported by CNBC. Dorsey currently is the CEO of both Twitter and Square.

This wouldn’t be the first time a report of this nature has been released. Back in 2020, a Twitter stakeholder wanted to replace Dorsey as they didn’t believe he should be CEO of two different companies.

I love twitter — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 28, 2021

Also, two years after starting Twitter in 2006, Jack was booted as the CEO before returning in 2015. This came after he founded Square and showed success with the company.

Of course, this news has already started making the rounds on Twitter and people have some opinions on the matter.

Here’s what people are saying about Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO of Twitter

Twitter is the place to go when you have a hot take or joke about current events, and this news is going to hit especially hard on the social platform, I expect. In fact, it’s already started:

"Dorsey, beaten down by years of 'Hey @jack' tweets asking for an edit button, stepped down on Monday…" — Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 29, 2021

if jack dorsey is stepping down as twitter CEO uh… who is his replacement? — Christopher Mims 🤌 (@mims) November 29, 2021

Jack Dorsey now part of the Great Resignation, I guess? — Emily Peck (@EmilyRPeck) November 29, 2021

BREAKING: Jack Dorsey is stepping down as Twitter CEO, per CNBC.



It will be interesting to see if he goes all-in on Bitcoin. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 29, 2021

$TWTR up 11% on just a rumor that Jack Dorsey will resign as CEO. Let that sink in, Bitcoin maxis. — Beanie (@beaniemaxi) November 29, 2021

Hard to believe that Jack Dorsey is stepping down so that three pints of room-temperature gutter water with a sticker that says "SPEAK YOURE MIND" on the side can be Twitter's new CEO — Chris Davies (@c_davies) November 29, 2021

what are the odds that the next CEO of twitter currently has a twitter account, like zero right? — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) November 29, 2021

End of an era. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is reportedly stepping down. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 29, 2021

Jack Dorsey leaving Twitter 6 years after returning to the company to “right the ship.” pic.twitter.com/j1JLl8ovMU — Roger (6’5”) (@iamtherog) November 29, 2021

<- jack dorsey jacked horsey -> pic.twitter.com/31L42VPt6z — Cube (@PrototypeCube) November 29, 2021

Lesbehonest, Jack Dorsey got better shit to do than manage Twitter everyday — Polo Fibonacci 🏁 (@PoloTroy) November 29, 2021

Jack Dorsey going to grab some of that sweet Web 3/Metaverse $$.



Can’t blame him. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 29, 2021

people tend to conflate jack dorsey with twitter censorship, but my sense is he's actually done what he could these past few years to keep the platform relatively open. things will be worse without him, not better. godspeed, bird king. — Mike Solana (@micsolana) November 29, 2021

The funniest and most Twitter-like thing about it replacing its CEO today is that today is a company holiday — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 29, 2021

While the news is still rolling out about Dorsey, it’s good to see people still using Twitter how it was intended.

And that’s by throwing out random thoughts about current events into the universe and hoping they get picked up by a news outlet or blog aggregating content.

Update 11/29/2021 10:52 AM ET: Well, it’s official. Jack Dorsey published a tweet providing comment on his decision to step down as CEO of the company.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Here is our press release on today’s announcement: https://t.co/qIzeXz5Fkc — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) November 29, 2021

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: