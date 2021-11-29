News
Jack Dorsey is stepping down as Twitter’s CEO – here’s what Twitter has to say about it
You know we had to do a roundup of what Twitter users think about the news.
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of the blue bird website, Twitter, is apparently stepping down, as reported by CNBC. Dorsey currently is the CEO of both Twitter and Square.
This wouldn’t be the first time a report of this nature has been released. Back in 2020, a Twitter stakeholder wanted to replace Dorsey as they didn’t believe he should be CEO of two different companies.
Also, two years after starting Twitter in 2006, Jack was booted as the CEO before returning in 2015. This came after he founded Square and showed success with the company.
Of course, this news has already started making the rounds on Twitter and people have some opinions on the matter.
Here’s what people are saying about Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO of Twitter
Twitter is the place to go when you have a hot take or joke about current events, and this news is going to hit especially hard on the social platform, I expect. In fact, it’s already started:
While the news is still rolling out about Dorsey, it’s good to see people still using Twitter how it was intended.
And that’s by throwing out random thoughts about current events into the universe and hoping they get picked up by a news outlet or blog aggregating content.
Update 11/29/2021 10:52 AM ET: Well, it’s official. Jack Dorsey published a tweet providing comment on his decision to step down as CEO of the company.
