Twitter just fixed its most annoying issue on web – disappearing tweets

Twitter’s web browser experience is getting an overhaul, and the latest change is supposed to fix the disappearing tweet issue when your timeline refreshes automatically. Instead, the timeline will hold any new tweets while you read what’s being displayed, so the user can choose when to add a fresh batch of hot takes.

Now, as you read that interesting tweet in your timeline, everything will pause and you’ll see a Tweet counter bar under the “What’s Happening?” prompt. Clicking on that Tweet counter will start your timeline moving again, adding all the new tweets that were sent by the accounts you follow.

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021

That answers our questions from September of this year; when Twitter said it would be bringing “updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear.”

At that time, we hoped it would pause the timeline’s annoying auto-refresh while you were reading a specific tweet, and it seems it’s doing exactly that.

That’s the desktop experience made ever-so-much better, but what about the mobile apps?

Well, the Twitter apps for iOS and Android also don’t automatically refresh your timeline when you open the app either. To get new tweets, you can tap the home button on the navigation bar, and that will load up a new batch of tweets.

Another quality-of-life update hit the bird app recently, with image previews no longer cropped on the web version.

That follows the roll-out on the apps earlier this year and means that you no longer have to guess if that image you shot is going to actually display properly for your followers.

Twitter has been on a roll with updates lately, like adding a dedicated search button on profiles, Instagram link previews (again), the ability to listen to Spaces without a Twitter account, and its own subscription service for new features, Twitter Blue.

