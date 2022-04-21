News
Instagram really wants you to stop sharing TikToks as Reels
The new ranking system rewards originality.
When Instagram Reels originally launched, it was pretty obvious that the platform was looking to capitalize on the success of TikTok. Now, Instagram wants to separate itself by de-ranking content that originates on platforms other than Instagram.
Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri took to Twitter earlier this week to reveal a few updates that have come to Instagram.
One of the things that have changed is the way the platform ranks content. Instagram is looking to focus on original content, which is quite ironic. Especially when you consider that Reels is, itself, a clone of TikTok’s short-form video platform.
Mosseri’s basis for this Instagram change is originality. “If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are resharing something that you found from someone else,” he says. And that is definitely a good point.
But it remains to be seen if this will affect creators who are simply trying to share their content to multiple platforms at once.
Other updates included this week had to do with tags on posts. First, Instagram has made product tags widely available for everyone. Additionally, there are new enhanced tags for people so you can let everyone know what you’re about through your posts.
This is an interesting move from the platform, but also an inevitable one. Instagram Reels has undoubtedly benefitted from reposted TikToks in the past. However, if the platform wants to continue its success, ripping content from other platforms isn’t the best option.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
