TikTok is now testing in-app video games

TikTok is looking to leverage its platform to bring mobile games to its hundreds of millions of users. It looks like taking over the short-form video medium isn’t enough for the company as it looks to appeal to mobile gamers.

A report from Reuters late last week details how the company plans to bring games to TikTok. This is apparently something the company has been working on for a while. Preliminary testing has been available for users in Vietnam for some time now.

Of course, this isn’t the first major media company to shift into gaming territory recently. Netflix recently launched a bunch of games for Netflix subscribers, and the company plans on expanding its offerings in the future.

And TikTok looks like it will be following a similar strategy with games on its platform. All of the games that are added to the platform will likely have advertisements from the beginning. That’s how ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, plans to make money with video games on TikTok.

ByteDance will add its own games to TikTok to maximize profits. Additionally, the company will add games from other developers, like Zynga, and split the revenue earned from advertisements while users are playing the games.

Zynga has actually tried its hand at games on TikTok before. Disco Loco 3D was first revealed back in November 2021.

A spokesperson told Reuters that TikTok plans to expand its gaming feature across Southeast Asia soon. That expansion could come as early as the third quarter of this year, with further expansion coming soon after.

Games could be a huge new revenue source for TikTok. The platform is already doing well on advertising revenue thanks to its hundreds of millions of concurrent users. But if the platform successfully adds mobile games that draw its users in, the potential for ad revenue will only go up.

