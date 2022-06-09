TikTok now lets you limit your own time on the app

TikTok is rolling out new tools to help limit the amount of time you spend on the app. The first lets you set reminders to take a break, while the other tallies how much time you spend in the app.

Yes, the infinitely-scrolling, addictive social site is giving you tools to manage your addiction. Isn’t that nice of them? Now you can get notifications to remind you to put the app down.

TikTok already has existing daily time limits. Now you’ll also be able to set limits for how long you use the app in one go. That could be 10, 20, 30, or any number of minutes you wish.

Any teenage (age 13-17) users will also automatically be asked if they want to use this tool if they spend over 100 minutes in the app per day.

Image: TikTok

The TikTok app is also getting a screen time dashboard. This will show important metrics, like the amount of time spent in the app, broken down to daily time, a number of times the app is opened, and daytime/nighttime use.

You can also opt-in for weekly notifications, to get you in the habit of checking your stats.

TikTok isn’t the first app to implement time limits, and it sure won’t be the last. Netflix tested a similar viewing limit last year, with subscribers using Android devices.

Instagram has its own time limit features, with a “daily limit” and a “Take a Break”, which shows you full-screen reminders to leave the app.

