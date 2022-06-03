Twitter’s Search Subscribe will send you alerts for search terms

Twitter is working on a new feature, similar to Google Alerts, that will send you notifications for new tweets that include specific search terms. The feature is currently in the works on the test build of the Twitter app.

This new, upcoming feature was initially discovered by Android developer Dylan Roussel and shared on their Twitter account.

While the feature isn’t live yet, even on the test build of the app, Roussel was able to share a demonstration of how it would work in a Twitter post.

The new feature supposedly works a lot like Google Alerts. Users will be able to enter a search term in the regular search field of the app. But with Search Subscribe, there will be a new bell that sits next to the search bar.

Twitter is working on a feature allowing you to subscribe to search results. Once subscribed, you'll receive push notifications for Tweets about your search query! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/plTlt484oN — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) May 31, 2022

After typing in a search term and tapping that bell, Twitter will notify you that you have subscribed to a search term. After that, you’ll receive notifications for tweets that include the search terms that you’ve subscribed to.

Roussel couldn’t share any screenshots of the actual notifications that the Twitter app will send for Search Subscribe. That’s presumably because the feature is still being developed.

It’s unclear exactly what those notifications will look like, and whether or not you’ll get one for every tweet that includes the search terms.

Of course, this feature is still pretty early in its development stage. It will likely be a while before the feature makes its way to everyone. And that’s assuming it won’t be a feature exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers.

