Twitter tests a feature that lets two users publish a single tweet

Twitter is currently testing a new feature that lets two different users collaborate on the same tweet. Called “co-tweeting,” a select few users have already had the opportunity to give the new feature a test drive.

The new co-tweeting feature was initially brought to our attention by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi and social media consultant Matt Navarra. The two shared a collaborative tweet early this morning that simply said “testing.”

You can check out the original tweet for yourself here. Taylor Lorenz shared a tweet with screenshots of the process below (embedding the co-tweet in an article doesn’t show the collaborative effort).

As you can see in the example, co-tweeting tags both users as the author of the tweet at the beginning of a thread. A user will be able to send a “collaborate” invitation to another user before co-tweeting. Of course, both users have to agree to the collaborative effort before a co-tweet can go out.

Additionally, co-tweeters will have the ability to remove themselves from the collaboration at any time. This feature is important to note, as collaborators will always have the ability to remove themselves from unwanted co-tweets.

This feature is still in the early development stages, and Paluzzi later notes that it’s not officially available quite yet.

It’s unclear when, or even if, the feature will make its way to the public. But it will be interesting to see how people co-tweet if it ever makes it to the main build of the Twitter app.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: