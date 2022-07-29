Twitter is testing a new ‘Status’ feature that no one asked for

If you’ve been on Twitter over the last week or so, you’ve probably noticed the new Status tags that are starting to pop up on peoples’ posts. The platform is currently testing these statuses with a limited group of users.

After posts with these statuses began popping up across the platform earlier this week, Twitter confirmed the new test in a statement to TechCrunch.

“For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your Tweets to provide more context for your followers,” Twitter said in its statement to TechCrunch.

“So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to.”

Image: KnowTechie / Twitter via @coolranchzaku

Currently, the status feature is being tested with select groups in the United States and Australia. Twitter didn’t comment on the size of the testing group.

But it’s large enough that many Twitter users have already seen a tweet with a new status badge included.

The Twitter Status feature joins a growing list of features the platform is currently testing. The platform began testing Twitter Circles, which lets you tweet to specific groups, back in May.

Another feature in testing is co-tweeting, which lets you send a combination tweet with another user. It just went into testing phases a few weeks ago.

Of course, social platforms are known for testing tons of features with select small groups. And sometimes, those features never make it to the general public. Will this new Twitter ‘Status’ feature be one them?

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: