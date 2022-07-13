TikTok finally adds ‘content levels’ to limit what kids see on the app

TikTok has made good on its promise to add age restrictions to limit its younger audience from seeing certain content. The new “Content Levels” feature will restrict the content available to the platform’s 13-17-year-old users.

The company announced its new age restriction feature in a press release on its website earlier this morning.

The announcement also includes details on some new ways to customize the user experience on TikTok.

“When we detect that a video contains mature or complex themes, for example, fictional scenes that may be too frightening or intense for younger audiences, a maturity score will be allocated to the video to help prevent those under18 from viewing it across the TikTok experience,” reads an excerpt from the company’s press release.

But the biggest news was the introduction of Content Levels. Content levels are what the platform is calling its age-restriction tool.

Its initial feature will automatically block certain content that it considers “mature” from its users aged 13-17.

But that’s only the beginning of the Content Levels tool. TikTok also said that it plans on adding new functionality for more content filtering features across its entire social platform in the coming months.

Image: KnowTechie

As for the initial build including the automatic age restrictions, we’ll still have to wait a little longer. The company says that it will start rolling the feature out “in the coming weeks.”

And as we know by now, features like this one tend to roll out gradually to users, so who knows when they will make their way to everyone.

Still, it’s nice to see TikTok taking some action to help protect its young audience from potential mature content. It will be interesting to see how Content Levels will affect the platform’s popular algorithms.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: