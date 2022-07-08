Meta Quest VR headsets no longer need Facebook accounts

Meta is changing the requirements for using its Quest line of virtual reality (VR) headsets. In August, you’ll no longer be required to sign in with a Facebook account.

That ends a long-standing requirement going back to 2020. Nobody liked this requirement, which had a host of issues like if your Facebook account got banned you lost access to all the Quest games you’d purchased.

That led to third-party developers creating tools to de-Facebook your Quest. That came with its own issues, not the least of which was having to create a developer account so you could get the tool onto your headset. This also broke the Oculus Store, so you couldn’t get any new games.

Now, Meta is changing things in August 2022. At that time, you’ll need to make a separate Meta account to use your Quest headset. All your games and content will transfer over to the new account.

The new Meta account is a way to manage your Quest headset. You will still be able to link to Facebook or Instagram as a sign in option, but that will function the same as any other website you use as an option.

You’ll still need to fit the existing requirements to set up an account. That includes being 13 years of age or older, and you’ll need an email address, phone number, and a payment method.

Additionally, Meta is rebranding Oculus profiles to Meta Horizon profiles. Those will likely follow the user through the myriad of metaverse apps that Meta intends to launch.

Oculus account holders can continue to use them until January 1, 2023, at which time they’ll need to create a Meta account.

