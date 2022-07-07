Meta’s upcoming VR headset will reportedly be called ‘Quest Pro’

Meta has reportedly chosen the official name for its Project Cambria virtual reality headset. That’s the Meta Quest Pro, the high-end headset set to go on sale later this year.

The Meta Quest Pro is aimed at business users. Bloomberg reports that it will have a price tag to match, of at least $1,000. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants it to replace your laptop, as your main computing device for work.

Earlier reporting said that the high-end headset will feature sensors to mimic eye contact in VR, and new optics to make the metaverse more believable. It will also use Android hardware, although we’re not sure if that means Android’s operating system or Meta’s own software.

Image: KnowTechie

Other features include improved optics, which give virtual objects a sense of depth and perspective. That includes higher-resolution screens. It will have external high-resolution cameras that will allow users to take advantage of augmented reality features. Lastly, it will come with more storage options and newly designed controllers.

As to how we know the name? Developer Steve Moser found strings in the iOS app pointing to “Pair Meta Quest Pro right controller.”

Yes, you can’t find the controllers for the existing Quest 2 but Meta is about to release new ones. At least hand tracking is getting better, right?

We expect Meta to announce the Quest Pro later this year. That would put it squarely across from Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset. The fight for the metaverse is heating up. Buckle up.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: