This battery pack adds 1.5 hours of battery to your Quest 2 VR headset

Owners of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset know how much fun it is. They also know that the battery can run out all too quickly; and that most battery packs are heavy. Not so with the $23 Nenotoh 3,300 mAh battery pack which is small enough to plug right into the headset.

What’s more, you’ll get an additional 10-percent off right now, by clicking the coupon on the Amazon listing.

The tiny USB-C battery pack adds another 1.5 hours of playtime to your VR headset, and comes with a right-angle USB-C adapter so it fits out of the way of the straps.

The pocketable USB-C battery pack also can charge your smartphone, just by plugging it. That’s great for emergencies, and what bigger emergency than your phone running out of battery?

For less than $23 for a single battery to add another 1.5 hours of playtime to your Meta Quest 2, it’s a no-brainer. Better yet, you can get two for under $42, and both options have an additional 10-percent coupon right now. Don’t forget to tick the checkbox before adding it to your cart.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.