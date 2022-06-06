These earbuds make for a perfect backup, and now they’re just $21

A while back, UGREEN sent KnowTechie these T3 active noise-canceling earbuds for us to try out and review. Unfortunately, we never got around to giving them a proper write-up, but we did have the opportunity to try them out. And given our time with it – we really like what these earbuds have to offer.

And if you’re willing to give them a shot, the company is hooking KnowTechie readers up with an exclusive promo code that knocks the price down to just $21. To get the discount, enter promo code 20GW2EKZT3 and clip the $7 on-site coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $36.

So, what kind of features do these earbuds have to offer? For starters, you get active noise cancellation, up to 24-hours of playtime with the included charging case, 10mm PU+biological composite drivers, and more. More features can be found here.

We’re big fans of UGREEN’s offerings and we’ve given high praise to some of the company’s earlier releases, and we’re confident you will too. Again, to get these at the discount price, enter promo code 20GW2EKZT3 and clip the $7 on-site coupon. Click the button below for more details.

