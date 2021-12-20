The Good Painless setup and Bluetooth pairing Amazing sound for the price Excellent call clarity and quality Long-lasting battery life The Bad Adjusting the headphones accidentally triggers touch controls, which can be very irritating 8 Overall

I love reviewing headphones from off-brand companies that aren’t marquee names like Sony, Apple, or Beats. So many of these lesser-known companies have a lot to prove, and in most cases, they’re making excellent products at affordable prices.

For instance: these noise-cancelling earbuds from Ugreen. The company just released these and sent me an advanced review sample a few weeks ago. My previous daily drivers were these Master & Dynamics earbuds, and while they were great and all, the UGREEN HiTune X6 Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds blew me away.

How so? Well, for starters, these headphones only cost $49.99. Secondly, they fit in my ears and never fall out. And lastly, they sound amazing. To compare apples to apples, my previous Master & Dynamics headphones cost $299. Again, these are only $50. So what makes a $50 pair of earbuds better than the ones that cost $299? Let’s dive in.

Apple really spoiled me with how easy it is to pair its AirPods. Open the case, and boom, the AirPods automatically connect. While this isn’t the case with the HiTune X6 Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, it’s just as easy, minus an extra step.

With UGREEN’s earbuds, open the case, long-press the pairing button on the charging case, and voilà, the earbuds connect without a hitch.

Sound

When I first tested these, I took them to the gym because I figured what better place to test the audio and ANC than a loud gym. When I pressed play on a song from one of my playlists, the sound hit me like a pile of bricks, in a good way. These headphones sound amazing. I had to remind myself these headphones were $50. I can’t stress how good they sound for the price.

For starters, they’re loud, and everything comes through clear. But what struck me the most was how well they project the bass of a given track. In addition, they’re incredibly generous on the low-end, so if you’re someone who enjoys the thump of their music, these earbuds are right up your alley.

I was really curious how UGREEN could pull off great-sounding headphones at this price point. So I reached out and asked if they could provide any insight, and they summed it up by telling me the materials they used earbuds’ driver, mainly the DLC Speaker Unit. Via UGREEN:

“The headphones feature a 10mm Diamond-Like Carbon dynamic driver, outstanding extension and sensitivity, richer detail and low distortion, a more natural, real, and deeper audio.”

Comfortability and fit

Remember how I mentioned I first tested these at the gym? Well, I do a lot of running on the treadmill. This means it’s crucial that I have earbuds that stay in my ears. There’s nothing more frustrating than running on a treadmill and having to stop because one of my earbuds fell out.

To my surprise, these earbuds do not have this problem. I can’t stress how important this is. I usually have to adjust earbuds to stay in my ears constantly. I rarely had any instances of doing this with the HiTune X6 Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds. And if for any reason, you can’t get the default ear tips to fit, three additional sizes are included.

ANC

Since the headphones fit comfortably in my ears, that means a tight seal, which effectively works hand-in-hand with active-noise cancellation. As a result, these earbuds promise to eliminate up to -35dB of external noise, and I can confirm this claim from my testing.

At the gym, the last thing I want to hear is the music they’re pumping through its speakers or the occasional grunt from the person at the machine next to me. When ANC was enabled on these earbuds, the outside world stays out while the music or calls I listen to stay in. You really can’t ask more than that from earbuds that cost $50.

Call quality, battery life, and just about everything else

If you’re someone who takes a lot of calls on their Bluetooth earbuds or uses them for things like video calls and meetings, these earbuds offer an excellent solution to this. The audio is clear and crisp, and there’s virtually zero latency. And with the added bonus of ANC, you’re laser-focused on the call without having to deal with outside distractions.

Battery life is great. I’ve been using them for two weeks straight and still haven’t found the need to charge them yet. Overall, you get 26-hours of battery with the included charging case. Without ANC turned on, you get six hours. With it turned on, you get 5.5 hours. Pretty impressive.

I’m not a huge fan of touch controls on wireless earbuds. I personally think these companies should just make an app instead. Touch controls are confusing to remember, and they accidentally trigger anytime you adjust the earbuds. Unfortunately, I found this to be the case with these. But if you’re into them, these offer them, and you get a wide range of options to mess around to choose from.

Final verdict

The UGREEN HiTune X6 Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds are an excellent pair of earbuds. I mean, at $50, you really can’t complain. They offer everything you need without spending over $100 on something you would expect from the more prominent names in this space. They’re, without a doubt, some of the best budget-minded earbuds I’ve ever tested.

With features like great sound, long-lasting battery life, and active-noise cancellation – these are budget noise-cancelling buds worth buying. Sure, $50 can go a long way, but you’re not gambling much away if you’re aren’t happy with them. But I can confidently say that won’t be the case.

And if you’re worried about brand recognition, UGREEN isn’t some fly-by-night company. The company has been around since 2012 and has steadily grown into a trusted brand with over 40 million customers in more than 100 countries.

Pricing and where you can buy them

Remember when we mentioned these earbuds only cost $50? Well, that may be the case, but that’s because you’re reading this.

Usually, they cost $69.99, but KnowTechie readers get them for $50 with promo code 20X6HITUNE, along with clipping the $11 on-site coupon. Readers have until January 8 before the code expires. And for the time being, Amazon is the only place where you can buy these.

