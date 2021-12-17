The Good Easy to assemble Offers pretty much all the same functions that bigger name companies offer It's really quiet Affordable The Bad The desktop could be made with better materials 8 Overall

I never expected to be a guy who owned multiple standing desks. However, I currently have three of them in my home, and I’m afraid I don’t have the room for any more. So I guess this admission makes me an involuntary expert in this category.

The latest standing desk to add to my collection comes from the folks at TempSpace. Today we’ll be looking at the company’s $299 48″ x 24″ option. Yup, it’s a standing desk. It goes up, it goes down, and it lets you program up to four different positions. What more can you ask from it?

There’s a lot of things to look out for when shopping for the best standing desk. For starters, pricing is a crucial factor. But there are other things you should consider like size, style, noise, and if it’s difficult to install or not. I can say this, TempSpace’s standing desk gets many of these factors right.

I’m usually not a fan of assembling these standing desks. They’re not overly complicated or anything, but in some cases, it turns out to be a project that takes me roughly 60-90 minutes to complete. Thankfully, this wasn’t the case with this desk from TempSpace.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Everything came properly packaged, and the instructions were ridiculously simple to follow. It took me less than 45-minutes to assemble the desk from start to finish.

Alright, now that assembly is out of the way, the finished product is surprisingly nice. After setting it up, I was surprised by how nice a desk this was.

To make sure everything worked properly, I plugged it in to see if it would move up and down, and hey, it worked just as advertised. But mainly, the biggest takeaway was how quiet it the desk was when moving it up and down.

The desk features a dual-motor system, which the company claims to offer smoother height adjustments while dampening the noise an electric motor makes when doing it. And from my testing, that claim is absolutely true.

This desk is quiet. Like, really quiet. My first standing desk cost roughly over $3,000, and it’s by one of the loudest things in my house. Again, this desk from TempSpace is only $300.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Speaking of price, just because it’s affordable doesn’t mean it’s made cheap. According to the product page, the desk features a double steel frame and a 1″ thick wooden surface. Is it actually wood? I’m probably going to go on a (tree) limb here and say the desktop isn’t solid wood. It feels more like particle board to me, but for $300, there’s really not much to complain about here.

If you’re not placing your gym weights on the desk, you should have no worries about breaking the actual desk. The desk has a weight capacity of up to 220 pounds and can be adjusted from 28.3″ to 47.2′. I’m 6′ 3″, and the desk adjusts to my height fine without any issues.

The desk isn’t overly bulky either. It can fit two monitors, a keyboard, mouse, and any other miscellaneous items on it. And if you need to mount a monitor clamp, you shouldn’t have any issues with that as the desk is sturdy enough to handle the weight. Overall, it’s a solid desk.

Should you buy it?

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

For $300, this is a solid option. If you’re looking for a clean-looking workstation and not working with much room in your space, this is a perfect fit. It’s super easy to assemble, does what it says it does, and offers you an excellent alternative to some of the more expensive options out there.

If there were a couple of things I would like to see from this desk, it would be things like built-in outlets or somewhat better materials on the desktop, but those are basically my only gripes with it. Other than that, it’s a great desk for the price. I have no problems recommending this product.

This standing desk from Tempspace currently retails for $359 via the company’s website, but Amazon now has it listed for $299, and at the time of writing this, a clip-on site coupon knocks off another $70 off the price. Additionally, eBay and uBuy have similar purchase options that match the price TempSpace is offering. Obviously, Amazon is the way to go here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.