New Pico 4 VR headset goes head-to-head with the Meta Quest 2

ByteDance, the owners of TikTok, has another subsidiary called Pico that has just revealed a new VR headset. The Pico 4 is the company’s latest device designed to compete with the Meta Quest 2.

The company revealed the Pico 4 in a Twitter post earlier this week and shared more details about the headset on its website.

The headset features a Qualcomm XR2 processor, Adreno 650 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. Like the Quest 2, it can be used by itself as a standalone device.

Pico created a balanced design by throwing the Pico 4’s battery into the rear strap. That supposedly creates a balanced weight distribution that won’t pull your head one way or another.

Also, like the Quest 2, you can hook the Pico 4 up to a computer for a more refined VR experience. That will help you take advantage of the 4K resolution in the device’s dual displays.

The Pico store offers around 160 games that users can play, and that list will continue to grow. Additionally, the Pico 4 will have SteamVR support, so you can play even more games.

And how could we forget TikTok? ByteDance owns both Pico and TikTok, so it makes sense that the short-form video app will have a presence on the Pico 4 headset.

Finally, Pico is looking to launch its own metaverse experience, called Pico Worlds. That sounds a lot like Meta’s Horizon Worlds, if you ask me.

The Pico 4 is launching next month at the starting price of €429 for 128GB of storage. At first, it will only be available in Japan, South Korea, and several European countries.

The company plans to bring it to Singapore, Malaysia, and China by the end of the year. But there aren’t any plans for a release in the United States yet.

