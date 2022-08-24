Meta Quest 2 users can now ditch their Facebook accounts to log in

Meta has started to roll out its Meta accounts to use with your Quest VR headset. Now, instead of using your Facebook account, you can log into a separate Meta account to use your Quest headset.

The company originally revealed its plans to scrap the Facebook account requirements from the Quest headset last month.

The plan was always to begin rolling the new Meta accounts out in August, and the company stuck to its word. The company announced the gradual rollout process of Meta accounts in a blog post earlier this week.

This is a pretty great new feature, considering the tumultuous relationship that many people have with Facebook these days.

Meta began requiring Facebook accounts for Quest VR back in 2020, and nobody really loved the requirement.

Once you create your Meta account, you’ll have to link it to a new Meta Horizon social profile. The Meta Horizon profile is what others will see when you use your Quest.

Of course, making a Meta account will still require you to share a lot of information with the company before you can use your Quest.

While that might not be ideal, it’s understandable that Meta needs to associate your Quest VR headset with some sort of account.

Image: Meta

The big benefit comes to users who don’t necessarily want their Quest VR experience to be associated with Facebook.

With the new Meta accounts, there’s essentially no link between your Quest VR experience and your social media activity.

“Our new Meta account structure gives you more flexibility and control, letting you choose how you do and don’t show up—and whether Facebook and/or Instagram is part of your experience in VR,” reads an excerpt from Meta’s blog post.

Meta is rolling out its new Meta accounts gradually starting today. If you don’t have the option to sign up for one yet, it should become available soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.