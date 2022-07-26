Meta Quest 2 prices are about to see a huge jump

Meta has long sold its Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headsets at a loss, but that seems to be over. Starting in August, Meta is increasing the prices for headsets, accessories, and even refurbished models.

To take the sting out of things slightly, Meta is offering new buyers a free copy of Beat Saber for a limited time.

That increase means that the 128GB storage version of the Meta Quest 2 headset will cost $399.99, a $100 increase. The same increase comes to the 256GB storage version, which will be $499.99.

In order to continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term, we are adjusting the price of Meta Quest 2 headsets to $399.99 (128GB) and $499.99 (256GB) starting on 8/1/22. — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) July 26, 2022

Refurbished units will also increase in price, but that price hasn’t been revealed yet. Replacement controllers, which only just came back in stock, will see a price hike starting as early as next month. As will every other Quest 2 accessory.

The reason for the price hike? Meta says that “the costs to make and ship our products have been rising.” Ah, so good old capitalism and having a virtual monopoly on VR headsets.

Even with the increase, the Meta Quest 2 is still cheaper than comparable VR headsets from other manufacturers. It’s still weird to see an MSRP increase on gaming hardware that isn’t a PC component.

It’s even weirder to see a price increase nearly two years into any device’s lifespan.

We’ll have to wait until later this year to find out the pricing of the Meta Quest Pro. That’s the upcoming high-end mixed-reality headset Meta has been working on, which could be over $1,000 at launch.

