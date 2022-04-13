Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset has been delayed…again

We’ve been hearing a lot about Apple’s anticipated mixed reality headset. Earlier this year, it was reported that its release would be sometime later in 2022. But as expected, that window has reportedly been pushed back to 2023, reports 9to5Mac.

The report cites an analyst from Haitong International Securities and claims the product may be delayed until 2023. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t really dive into what’s causing the delay.

On the other hand, the report does point out that Apple will be using its own in-house chip. At this time, no other competitor is doing this. Additionally, according to the report, Apple’s mixed reality headset will feature more than 10 sensors and cameras.

A mockup of what Apple’s headset could look like (Image: 9to5Mac)

As for the release date, apparently, no one really has a clue. For the most part, everyone seems to be hinting at the idea that Apple will push the headset to the public sometime in early 2023, but again, this is all speculation at this point.

Apple’s headset is also now rumored to feature three displays. Two would be Micro OLED panels and one is expected to be an AMOLED panel.

Ultimately, many of the features are a mystery and it’s still not clear if people will need an iPhone or iPad to use the headset.

