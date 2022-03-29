Is Apple working on a game console?

It’s another weekday so that means there is another Apple rumor to slowly chew up and spit out. This time, the focus of the rumors is on a potential game console.

Apple rumors are kind of like that 3-Course Dinner Gum from Willy Wonka. It tastes great at first, then it turns you into a giant freaking blueberry and you have to get the garbage forcefully pumped from your system.

Today’s Apple rumor comes to us from the generally reliable Apple rumor source Clien.net. One user has reported that Apple is conducting feasibility studies on turning Apple TV into a gaming console.

It stands to reason that at some point, with Apple working hard on AR/VR devices, Apple might consider marrying those outputs with gaming.

It’s doubtful the Apple Arcade would support AR/VR products in the long term. Apple would need something more substantial.

Apple game console rumors have been around for years

This isn’t the first rumor of this nature to fall from the Apple rumor tree in recent memory. In May of last year, the gaming console rumors started swirling, giving optimistic tech writers reason to justify the rumors.

Then back in January of this year, it was rumored that Apple was poaching engineers from Xbox to work on its own console. Naturally, that news was met with a hefty dose of skepticism. The existing Apple Arcade was reason enough to hire devs and engineers with gaming console experience.

With Microsoft’s recent acquisitions of Activision Blizzard and Sony’s purchase of Bungie, it makes it harder for Apple to enter the gaming console arena with some sort of exclusive game appeal.

According to the rumor this time around, Capcom and Ubisoft are active partners in creating exclusive titles for the imaginary Apple gaming console. It’d be a strange world indeed if Street Fighter ends up locked to an Apple gaming console.

Apple has tried its hand at game consoles before

If Apple is working on a console, it won’t be the company’s first dip into the pool. We must never forget 1996’s Apple Bandai Pippin.

The Apple Pippin was forgotten and faded away into obscurity. It was flawed and unable to keep up with the technical specs of the time. But from that came years of rumors, usually popping up shortly after the release of a new console from Microsoft, Nintendo, or Sony.

Gamers are a sticky bunch, they are generally affixed to their console of choice. It stands to reason that if Apple were to enter the gaming console market, it would do so with a complimentary device, rather than a device intended to directly convert console gamers.

While Apple TV supports third-party controllers and Apple Arcade is a thing that exists, it’s nowhere near a gaming console. It can’t even compete with the games on your iPhone.

So, once again, we are left asking ourselves if this rumor is real or not. Is Apple truly working on a gaming console, and could it compete with Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo?

Will it be a handheld console similar to the Switch, or something beefier? Could it be an amalgamation of a Mac computer and Apple Arcade? Or should Apple just stay in its lane and stick to slick laptops and iPhones?

