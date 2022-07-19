Apple Arcade is removing 15 games ‘soon’

Apple’s mobile gaming subscription, Apple Arcade, will soon lose 15 of its available titles. While the company doesn’t express exactly when the games are leaving, the app includes a new section with 15 different games labeled “leaving Arcade soon.”

It’s not the first time Apple has removed games from Apple Arcade. However, it is the first time the company has warned users about game departures (h/t TouchArcade).

Of course, Apple hasn’t shared any kind of timetable on when the games will be leaving the service. It only says that they’re “leaving soon,” so customers don’t know exactly when the games will be gone.

Everything leaving Apple Arcade

Image: KnowTechie

If you are an avid Apple Arcade player, here are the games that will be leaving the service “soon.”

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

Cardpocalypse

Dead End Job

Don’t Bug Me!

Dread Nautical

EarthNight

Explottens Lifeslide

Over the Alps

Projection: First Light

Spelldrifter

Spidersaurs

Towaga: Among Shadows

Various Daylife

It’s unclear exactly why the games will be leaving Apple Arcade. We don’t know what these licensing deals look like. It could be Apple making the decision to cut back some of the available games. Or they could be leaving for other reasons.

Either way, if you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber who wants to check out any of these games, you should probably act quickly. While we don’t know how long it will be before these games are gone, it likely won’t be a long time. So play them while you can.

But even with these games leaving, Apple Arcade is still a pretty cool subscription. For only $5 a month, you get access to more than 200 arcade games right from your phone. And who knows, maybe removing these 15 games means Apple will add 15 more in the coming weeks.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

